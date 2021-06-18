Launching customised crash course program for frontline workers, PM Modi said that India is working towards preparing one lakh 'corona warriors' in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to remain cautious and follow all necessary COVID-19 norms as the virus is "still amongst us" and the possibility of mutation cannot be ruled out.

"In the second wave of coronavirus, we saw what kind of challenges the ever-changing form of this virus can bring before us. We have to further enhance the preparedness of the country to meet the challenges ahead," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Launching customised crash course program for frontline workers, PM Modi said that India is working towards preparing one lakh 'corona warriors' in the country. He also said that the Centre will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone from June 21.

"A target has been set to train about 1 lakh youth in the country to support the current task force fighting the pandemic. This course will be completed in 2-3 months, so these people will also be available for work immediately," he said.

Under the special training program of frontline workers, candidates will get free training, a Skill India certificate, food and accommodation facility, stipend along with on-the-job training and accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh for certified candidates.

It aims to skill and upskill over one lakh COVID warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to COVID warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore, the PMO said.

The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

