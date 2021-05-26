Apart from this, the Centre has also changed several other things related to the treatment of the COVID-19 positive patients in the COVID-19 clinical management guidelines.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday revised its COVID-19 clinical management guidelines and said that presently the majority of COVID-19 transmission is occurring predominantly through the airborne route and droplet released when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. The revision in guidelines marked the change in the government's last year protocols which stated that the virus spreads through close contact.

“COVID-19 transmission is occurring predominantly through the airborne route and droplet released when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets may also land on surfaces, where the virus has been seen to remain viable for a variable duration of time depending on the type of surface. Infection can also occur if a person touches an infected surface and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth. (known as fomite transmission)," the Health Ministry’s National Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19 stated.

Apart from this, the Centre has also changed several other things related to the treatment of the COVID-19 positive patients in its clinical management guidelines. Here are the other revisions made by the Union Health Ministry.

Ivermectin: For patients with mild cases, tablet Ivermectin (200 mcg/kg once a day, to be taken empty stomach) has been recommended for 3 to 5 days (avoid in pregnant and lactating women). This was not included in the last year's protocol.

Steroids: The revised document mentions that systemic oral steroids not indicated in mild disease. If symptoms persist beyond 7 days (persistent fever, worsening cough etc.) consult the treating doctor for treatment with low dose oral steroids.

Plasma therapy dropped: As announced earlier, the ministry has dropped convalescent plasma therapy from its list of investigational therapies, which was there in the earlier protocol.

Earlier on May 20, a guideline recently issued by the office of the principal scientific adviser to the government, named Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic, had also stated that the aerosols, one of the key modes of Covid transmission can travel in the air up to 10 meters and thus maintaining social distance becomes crucially significant.

The document also noted that well-ventilated spaces play a crucial role in diluting the COVID-19 viral load of infected air and help in decreasing the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other.

The advisory also recommended frequent cleaning of surfaces such as door handles, light switches, tables and chairs with disinfectants such as phenyl and bleach. These surfaces are usually the landing grounds for large-sized droplets which may carry the Covid-19 virus.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan