New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Coronavirus situation in the country has become concerning as India added more than 2.47 lakh new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day rise in the ongoing third wave. Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka contributed more than 10,000 active cases to the tally in just 24 hours. The daily positivity rate in the country has risen to 13.11 per cent with Omicron tally at 5,488.

Here's the state wise situation of Corona so far:

Delhi:

Delhi reported over 27,000 new COVID cases during the last 24 hours. With the massive rise in new cases, the active caseload in the national capital also rose to over 87,000 after 12,564 new infections were added to the active case tally during the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra:

In Maharashtra also the active caseload has increased massively by 18,650 new cases in the last 24 hours. Now, the total active cases tally in the state stands at 24,3849. On the other hand, the number of recoveries has also increased by 28,041. The state reported 32 deaths in 24 hours with total tally at 14,1701.

West Bengal:

In West Bengal, 14,015 active cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total active cases tally in the state has reached 11,6251. Recoveries in West Bengal have gone up by 8,117 during the day and the state witnessed 23 more deaths.

Uttar Pradesh:

In the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh also, the active cases tally has gone up by 12,889 in the last 24 hours. At the same time, recovered have increased by 700. Deaths in the state have gone up by 3 during the day.

Karnataka:

In Karnataka, active cases were increased by 19,839 in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries has gone up by 1,541 cases and deaths have increased by 10 at 38,389.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha