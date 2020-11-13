Delhi Coronavirus News: Kejriwal's remark came a day after Delhi recorded its highest spike of single-day death due to COVID-19 after 104 patients succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the AAP-led Delhi government is taking all necessary steps to curb the recent spurt in coronavirus cases in the national capital and hoped that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in next 7-10 days.

"COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in 7 to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing," Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal also pointed at pollution as a reason for the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital and said that the situation was under until October 20, but started to deteriorate when the issue of increasing pollution level started due to stubble burning.

"Pollution is the biggest reason behind the spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. We had the situation under control until October 20," the CM said.

Citing a report, Kejriwal also said that the anti-stubble solution prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, decomposed 70 to 95 per cent of crop residue in 24 villages in Delhi.

"Now all that needs to be seen is if the government formally introduces this chemical, or will we see this pollution mess year after year…This year should be the last year of pollution due to stubble burning," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government will submit the report along with a petition to Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, and urge it to issue directions to all state government to implement it.

Kejriwal's remark came a day after Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths. Delhi, during the last 24 hours recorded its highest single-day death due to covid-19 after 104 patients succumbed to the infection, pushing its overall death tally to 7,332. The city logged 7,053 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 4,67,028.

The only time it recorded a higher number of deaths was on June 16 (93). The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 85 deaths linked to the disease were recorded on that day.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan