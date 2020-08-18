The point of a pandemic when the infectious agent (in the current scenario COVID-19) can no more infect more number of people since there are no vulnerable people left in the first place, is the ceiling to be reached to achieve herd immunity.

The point of a pandemic when the infectious agent (in the current scenario COVID-19) can no more infect more number of people since there are no vulnerable people left in the first place, is the ceiling to be reached to achieve herd immunity. Earlier during the pandemic in late March and early April, scientists suggested that at least 70 per cent of the population needs to be exposed to the virus, for a community to achieve herd immunity.

However, recent assertions of scientists, now that the data is coming in large quantities from all across the world with tens of millions of confirmed infections, suggest that the proportion of population needed to be exposed to the virus might be much lower – as low as 50 per cent, New York Times reported.

The researches in recent weeks have suggested positively that the human body once exposed to virus, shows the evidence of reflecting the attributes to flow down long-term immunity against COVID-19 based on the memory cells of the immune system. Short-term immunity, based on the antibodies, however, lasts up to three months – Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said in its updated guidelines recently.

Dr. Saad Omer, director of Yale Institute for Global Health suggests that the proportion of 70 per cent of population to be infected by the virus, ‘doesn’t happen in real life’.

“Herd immunity could vary from group to group, and subpopulation to subpopulation and even by the postal codes,” Dr Omer was quoted as saying.

The proportion for achieving herd immunity is being lowered by the scientists because the viral spread differs from place to place. For instance, Delhi or Mumbai, with population density of close to 30,000 and 32,000 people per square km respectively, are likely to have more infection spread than Shimla or Coimbatore (200 and 600 people per sq km respectively).

Even within Delhi or Mumbai, the serological surveys have shown more viral spread in areas such as more densely populated district of Shahdara in Delhi, Chembur, Dahisar and Matunga areas of Mumbai with significantly more exposure to the virus than areas like Saket or Lutyens in Delhi, or Bandra and Malabar Hills in Mumbai.

What does it mean for COVID spread in Delhi and Mumbai?

Given the current population proportions necessary to have been exposed to virus to achieve herd immunity, according to the recent serological surveys, some areas Mumbai have well crossed the ceiling of herd immunity. Over 57% of the people in the slums of Chembur, Dahisar and Matunga were found having developed antibodies against COVID-19 in Mumbai.

Whereas the representative serological data for Delhi shows a fourth of its population exposed to virus, with not much district-wise disparity in the figures. The results of next round of Serological survey in both the cities are awaited that will clear the picture about herd immunity in both metropolises.

