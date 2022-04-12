New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It seems Covid-19 is making its way back into Delhi-NCR as the national capital is witnessing a sudden rise in the coronavirus cases in the past few days after receding sharply in February and March. On Monday, three students enrolled in Ghaziabad school tested coronavirus positive, while 16 cases including three among teachers were reported positive from a school in Noida.

After the tests came out, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have been shut for three days. One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, has announced three days of closure while the school in Noida has moved to an online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection, according to their officials.

"The school will remain closed from April 11-13 as a precautionary measure," a Ghaziabad school official said.

Meanwhile, Noida school with more number of cases including 3 teachers went back to online classes. "We have decided to go online and sanitize the school completely. Students will return for offline classes on 18th of April. Those infected would carry their RAT (rapid antigen test) report," a school source told PTI.

Also, as per Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, it is yet to be ascertained if any of the students have been diagnosed with the latest XE variant of the virus. On the same, anything can be commented once further tests are done.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 137 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate 2.70 percent, which is the highest in the last two months. Meanwhile, there was a rise of 27 percent in the daily positivity rate from the day before.

As per the Delhi government's COVID-19 bulletin, the national capital has 601 active cases.

The national capital has so far recorded 18,66,380 positive cases of COVID-19. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.98 percent.

As many as 144 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have gone up to 18,39,622. The death toll is 26,157 and the case fatality rate is 1.4 percent.

Also, India reported fresh 861 COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.32 percent.

Posted By: Ashita Singh