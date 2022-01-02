New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Supreme Court will switch to virtual mode of case hearings starting Monday, January 2, 2022, an official notice by top court said on Sunday. The decision was taken in the light of growing concerns amid sudden upsurge of COVID-19 cases. According to official notice, the decision is a “precautionary measure to contain the spread of infection” (of COVID-19).

“All hearing before the Hon’ble Court for a period of two weeks from and onwards of 03.01.2022 shall be through virtual mode,” an official notice of Supreme Court stated on Sunday.

This is a breaking story. More information will be updated soon.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma