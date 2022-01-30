New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the declining trend in the COVID-19 cases in several states, curbs have been eased by the government. However, certain restrictions continue to remain in place. Following is a list of states with restrictions that will continue to remain in place until further order. 

Delhi:

Even though the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday lifted the Delhi weekend curfew and the odd-even system for the opening of shops in the markets, night curfew in the national capital continues to remain in place till further orders. A cap of 50 per cent capacity is also in place on the operation of cinema halls, restaurants, and wedding venues.

Maharashtra:

A night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is imposed in Maharashtra till February 15. Schools in the state are also shut down till the 15th of the upcoming month.

Also Read
Breaking News, Latest Updates Highlights of January 30
Breaking News, Latest Updates Highlights of January 30

Haryana:

Haryana has extended its Covid-19 restrictions till 10th February while tweaking existing curbs. Schools in the state will also remain closed during the time period. A night curfew that was imposed in Haryana will continue from 11 pm to 5 am across the state. Further, according to the guidelines, the closure of entertainment parks, cinema halls, and sports complexes has extended to eight more districts.

Also Read
PM Modi remembers 'collarwali' tigress in 1st Mann Ki Baat of 2022; know..
PM Modi remembers 'collarwali' tigress in 1st Mann Ki Baat of 2022; know..

Karnataka:

Carrying negative RT-PCR reports for the people who come into Karnataka from neighbouring states of Goa, Kerala, and Maharashtra is still mandatory. All protests, sit-ins, religious congregations and political programs will continue to remain prohibited in the state.

Kerala:

Strict restrictions will be imposed in Kerala on Sunday in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Only essential services will be allowed. Whether or not this restriction will be extended is not confirmed yet.

Tamil Nadu:

Social, cultural, and political gatherings will continue to be restricted in Tamil Nadu, even though the government has withdrawn the night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am and has decided to re-open schools for students of Classes 1-12 from February 1.

Manipur:

The Manipur government on Saturday revised the Covid-19 restrictions including night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the state and the order will remain in force till February 28. All shops and commercial establishments can open from 8 am to 5 pm. However, shops selling fish, poultry, and poultry products, milk, and fresh milk products can open from 8 am to 1 pm.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha