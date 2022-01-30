New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the declining trend in the COVID-19 cases in several states, curbs have been eased by the government. However, certain restrictions continue to remain in place. Following is a list of states with restrictions that will continue to remain in place until further order.

Delhi:

Even though the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday lifted the Delhi weekend curfew and the odd-even system for the opening of shops in the markets, night curfew in the national capital continues to remain in place till further orders. A cap of 50 per cent capacity is also in place on the operation of cinema halls, restaurants, and wedding venues.

Maharashtra:

A night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is imposed in Maharashtra till February 15. Schools in the state are also shut down till the 15th of the upcoming month.

Haryana:

Haryana has extended its Covid-19 restrictions till 10th February while tweaking existing curbs. Schools in the state will also remain closed during the time period. A night curfew that was imposed in Haryana will continue from 11 pm to 5 am across the state. Further, according to the guidelines, the closure of entertainment parks, cinema halls, and sports complexes has extended to eight more districts.

Karnataka:

Carrying negative RT-PCR reports for the people who come into Karnataka from neighbouring states of Goa, Kerala, and Maharashtra is still mandatory. All protests, sit-ins, religious congregations and political programs will continue to remain prohibited in the state.

Kerala:

Strict restrictions will be imposed in Kerala on Sunday in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Only essential services will be allowed. Whether or not this restriction will be extended is not confirmed yet.

Tamil Nadu:

Social, cultural, and political gatherings will continue to be restricted in Tamil Nadu, even though the government has withdrawn the night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am and has decided to re-open schools for students of Classes 1-12 from February 1.

Manipur:

The Manipur government on Saturday revised the Covid-19 restrictions including night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the state and the order will remain in force till February 28. All shops and commercial establishments can open from 8 am to 5 pm. However, shops selling fish, poultry, and poultry products, milk, and fresh milk products can open from 8 am to 1 pm.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha