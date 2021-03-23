The suspenion of international flights in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till April 30.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The suspenion of international flights in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till April 30. The DGCA, however, said that scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes on case-to-case basis.

"Suspension of international flights further extended till 30th April 2021. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," the Office of Director General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

All domestic and international passenger flights were suspended on March 25 last year after the government announced pan-India lockdown in wake of the pandemic. While domestic flight services were restored gradually during the Unlock, the ban on international flights continued.

While the government was hopeful of resuming the services late last year and early this year, the fears of the new strains of COVID-19, particularly the one found in Britain, prompted the authorities to continue with the suspension of services.

Last month, the DGCA had said that the domestic air passenger traffic declined around 40 per cent to 7.7 million in January 2021 over the year-ago period as the pandemic continues to hit air travel demand.

Meanwhile, the Centre today issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines amid the spike in cases and asked all states and union territories to enhance proportion of RT-PCR tests, strictly enforce test-track-treat protocol and speed up the pace of vaccination to cover all priority groups.

The MHA said keeping in view the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the new positive cases, detected as a result of intensive testing, need to be isolated or quarantined at the earliest and provided timely treatment.

The state governments and UT administrations should strictly enforce the test-track-treat protocol in all parts of the country, ensure observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour by everyone and, scale up the vaccination drive to cover all the target groups, the guidelines said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta