As new cities are joining the list, here we have brought you the complete list of cities, states and UTs that are under the COVID-19 restrictions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The resurgence of COVID-19 cases is forcing the country to observe strict measures to curb the outspread of the virus. Apart from masks and sanitiser, putting restrictions on the movement of people is the only solution that can prevent the outspread of the virus. Owing to this alarming situation, several states and UTS have imposed city-specific lockdown, weekend lockdown and night curfew; shut down schools, colleges, malls and other non-essential markets. Earlier, we informed you states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh are under coronavirus restrictions. Now, new to the list is Delhi. On Tuesday, the national capital witnessed its first-night curfew after the second wave hit the country.

These restrictions will continue till the end of the month, that is, April 30. Now, as the new cities are joining the list, here we have brought you the complete list of cities, states and UTs that are under the COVID-19 restrictions.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is going to witness a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from April 7.

Delhi

After seeing a constant spike in COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. Only essential services people are exempted from this curfew, however, they are required to carry a pass. Also, pregnant women, people going to the railway station, airport or bus terminal are exempted from the curfew only if they have passed.

Maharashtra

Amid the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray has imposed a weekend lockdown and night curfew (8 pm-7 am). However, Pune Municipal Corporation has imposed additional curbs in the city, that is, closing of all markets and shops till April 30.

Madhya Pradesh

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan imposed Sunday lockdown in 12 districts, namely Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Narsinghpur, Betul, Sausar, Vidisha, Khargone and Chhindwara.



Gujarat

The state is also witnessing a rise in active cases. So the state has decided to impose a night curfew from April 7 to April 30. The night curfew will start at 8 pm and will end the next day at 6 am. The cities that are going to witness curfew are Gandhinagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Anand, Bharuch, Nadiad, Mehsana, Patan, Morbi, Bhuj, Dahod, Godhra, Surendranagar, Gandhidham and Amreli.

Odisha

10 districts of state is under night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, namely Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Malkangiri, Koraput and Jharsuguda,

Karnataka: Bengaluru

Bengaluru has witnessed a great spike in active cases, so, police commissioner of the city has prohibited, group prayers, rallies, public gatherings, functions and demonstrations to curb the outspread of coronavirus. Also, restaurants, bars, gym and club can function with only 50 per cent occupancy.

Rajasthan

The night curfew ( 8 pm to 6 am) and several other restrictions in the state have been imposed till April 19. Also, gyms, schools and multiplexes have been shut down.

Chhattisgarh: Durg

The city is under a nine-day complete lockdown.

Punjab

The state government has extended the might curfew in 11 districts, including Patiala and Ludhiana, from 9 pm to 5 am.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv