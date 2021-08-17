COVID-19 Restrictions: Continuing with the restrictions, night curfew will be implemented in Assam from August 18, while Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have announced a complete lockdown on Sundays.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coronavirus infections has started slowing down across the country, with India reporting 25,166 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest single-day spike in the last 154 days. Despite this, there is a complete lockdown in many states of the country and a partial lockdown with relaxation in others where the cases have receded significantly.

Continuing with the restrictions, night curfew will be implemented in Assam from August 18, while Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have announced a complete lockdown on Sundays. Some restrictions have been eased in both states with malls, restaurants, gyms, salons and spas allowed to re-open with limited capacity and strict adherence to the COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

Strict restrictions like lockdown are still going on in eight states of the country. These states are West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Goa and Puducherry, while a partial lockdown continues in the remaining 23 states and Union Territories. These are – Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura and Gujarat.

Night curfew in Assam from August 18:

The Assam government has made changes in the existing SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) which will be applicable from August 18 till further orders. Under this, now there will be a night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am. Also, the areas of the state where more than ten cases will be found within 7 days will be declared as containment zones and strict restrictions will be imposed there except for allowing the essential activities.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown:

There is a steady decline in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and the restrictions are being gradually lifted in the state. On the occasion of Independence Day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned the people of Maharashtra and said that medicines and vaccines are available, but there is still a shortage of oxygen.

The Chief Minister said, "We are relaxing the restrictions based on the availability of oxygen. If the availability of oxygen seems to be less due to the fear of the third wave, then the state may have to impose a lockdown again". He said that people should strictly follow the Corona guidelines to avoid the lockdown.

Fourth phase of unlocking in Nagaland:

The fourth phase of unlocking is going on in Nagaland. In this, shops are being allowed to open for a longer time period and buses have been allowed to operate with limited capacity. The unlocking in the first phase in the state took effect from July 1 to 7, the second phase from July 8-17, the third phase from July 18. After this, the fourth phase continues from August 1. In this, shops were allowed to open for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm.

According to the Coronavirus infection data by the Union Health Ministry this morning, there has been a decrease in the figures of new cases and active cases. In a single day, 25,166 new infections, the lowest in last 154 days, were detected in India and 437 new deaths have been recorded. At the same time, active cases have also come down to 3,69,846, which is the lowest figure of 146 days.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan