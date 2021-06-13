India COVID-19 Restriction: Scroll down to check the complete list of states and union territories (UTs) where alcohol sale has been allowed and liquor stores are permitted to reopen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the active COVID-19 case count continues to decline across India following the gradual retreat of the second wave of the pandemic, states have started to open up with restrictions such as the ones of liquor sale continue to be relaxed.

States where liquor sale is allowed:

1. Tamil Nadu: The state has allowed the liquor shops to open till 5 PM in 27 districts including the capital Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode. As per the current notification by the state government, the current relaxations stand valid until June 21.

2. Karnataka: Karnataka government has allowed the liquor shops to open from 6 am to 2 PM from Monday 14 June.

3. West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee-led administration on June 1 allowed the liquor shops to open for three hours; between 12 in the noon to 3:00 PM.

4. Uttar Pradesh: The standalone liquor shops that aren't in the markets continue to remain open till 7:00 PM.

5. Haryana: The state allowed the reopening of liquor shops from 7 am to 12 in the afternoon. However, the ones on the National Highways continue to remain functional at all hours.

6. Punjab: CM Captain Amarinder Singh-led government has allowed the liquor shops to remain open on all weekdays.

7. Rajasthan: Outside the designated red zones, liquor shops remain open in the state from 10 am to 6 pm, news agency ANI reported.

8. Goa: The liquor shops outside the red zones in the states are allowed to function from 7 am to 1 PM, news agency PTI reported.

9. Telangana: All licensed liquor shops are allowed to function till 8 PM.

10. Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the reopening of liquor shops from Monday, June 14 onwards. The liquor shops are set to reopen in the state after a gap of over a month and a half.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma