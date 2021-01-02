The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced the imposition of a 10-hour-long night curfew within the urban limits of 13 district head quarter towns in the state. The restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm to 6 am

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced the imposition of a 10-hour-long night curfew within the urban limits of 13 district head quarter towns in the state in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar, and Ganganagar, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, the government had announced night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh to prevent people from gathering for New Year celebrations, PTI had reported. The restrictions had remained in place until 6 am on January 1. The government had also banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers on the occasion.

The state has reported over 3 lakh cases of the virus, while over 2600 people have succumbed to the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Health Department had conducted dry runs for anti-coved vaccination at 19 centres of seven districts of the state as per the Centre’s protocol for the inoculation. Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan told reporters that Rajasthan is fully prepared now for the first phase of vaccination.

