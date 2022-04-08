New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 8) announced that the precaution doses will be now made available to the 18+ population group from 10th April at private vaccination centres. Individuals who have completed 9 months after taking the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination will be eligible for this extra precaution dose. These will be made available at private vaccination centres.

"Those who are 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It added that the ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.

So far, around 96 per cent of all 15 plus population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of the 15 plus population has received both doses, according to the health ministry data. Further, more than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group. In the case of Covid-19 vaccination drive for children, around 45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose. Over 2.11 crore doses have been administered to the age group 12-14 years. India's Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 185.38 crore (1,85,38,88,663). Meanwhile, 1,109 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.23 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 0.24 per cent. Also, India's recovery rate currently is 98.76 per cent and cumulative recoveries are over 4.25 crore (4,25,00,002). (With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha