New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All adults, who have completed nine months after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, will be eligible to get a precautionary dose at private vaccination centers from Sunday, the Union Health Ministry made an announcement earlier this week.

This comes amid fears that the new transmissible XE variant of COVID-19 could spread in India. Earlier, precautionary doses were only provided to healthcare workers, frontline staff, and those above 60 years of age.

The government, however, has clarified that the ongoing free inoculation drive at the government vaccination center for the first and second dose to the eligible population, and precautionary dose for healthcare workers, frontline staff, and the 60+ population will continue.

"It has been decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres. The administration of Precaution Dose to 18+ population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022," the government had said on Friday.

"All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres."

What is the elibility criteria?

To avail precautionary dose, you need to be above the age of 18 years and you should have recieved your second dose at least nine months ago.

Which vaccine will be available?

You will be given the vaccine with which you were administered during the time of your first and second dose.

What will be the price?

Before the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Bharat Biotech has cut Covaxin's price from Rs 1,200 per dose to Rs 225 per dose at private hospitals.

"We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals," tweeted Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella.

Similarly, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has cut rates of Covishield to Rs 225 a dose from Rs 600 for private hospitals.

"After discussion with the central government, SII has decided to revise the price of Covishield vaccine for private hospitals," SII chief Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

How to register?

The Centre has clarified that beneficiaries won't need to register themselves again on CoWIN for the precaution dose. However, it has said that all "vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded of CoWIN platform and both the options of ‘Online appointment’ and ‘Walk-in’ registration and vaccination will be available at Private CVCs."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma