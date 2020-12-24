A 47-year old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who was tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival from UK and subsequently shifted to quarantine centre in Delhi, gave a slip to the authorities and took a train to her hometown Rajamahendravaram.

The woman, who was working as a teacher in the UK, landed in Delhi on December 21, just days before the Indian government announced ban on all flights from UK amid concerns over the new strain of COVID-19 found in the European nation. She was shifted to a quarantine facility in Delhi after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The woman managed to escape the quarantine facility and, accompanied by her son, took a train to Rajamahendravaram. Following her escape, the Railway police was alerted that she was travelling by the first class coach in AP Express. Upon her arrival in the Andhra Police, the waiting authorities took her to a hospital.

A health department official told the agency that the swab samples of the woman and her son are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to determine whether she contracted the new strain of COVID-19.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja