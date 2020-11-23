Maharashtra on Monday made it mandatory for people arriving in the state from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat to provide COVID-19 negative report.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Monday made it mandatory for people arriving in the state from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat to provide COVID-19 negative report. The move comes amid the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the states.

"The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and going to their home to recuperate," a state government order said.

As per the new guidelines by the state government, All passengers coming to Mumbai from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat, will now have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test before boarding flights and a negative report is mandatory for boarding the flight.

People travelling by flights and trains will have to produce their negative test certificates before boarding flights or will have to undergo tests at the boarding airports/stations at their own cost.

In case of flights, the test has to be undertaken 72 hours before landing. For trains, the time is 96 hours and will apply to trains that originate or halt in these states. For those who are yet to take a test, the airports will have testing centres where the passengers will have to mandatorily get themselves tested.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and said that the pandemic situation in Delhi has “worsened” and it has gone “out of control” in Gujarat.

The apex court, which asked the Centre and all states to file within two days status reports detailing the steps taken to deal with the situation, said there is spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and authorities have to take steps and “prepare for the worst” for December.

The apex court also questioned the Gujarat government over its policy of marriage celebration during the pandemic time, saying cases are rising there and situation has worsened in the state after Delhi and Maharashtra.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta