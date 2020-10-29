Covid-19: The Maharashtra Government on Thursday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till 30 November amid a spike in novel coronavirus cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra Government on Thursday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till 30 November amid a spike in novel coronavirus cases. The state government, however, stated that the phase-wise opening of activities in Maharashtra under Mission 'Begin Again' will "remain in force till 30 November, 2020 for containment of COVID- I 9 epidemic.

The state government in its order said that it has taken "certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus, the Government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire State of Maharashtra further till midnight of 30' November, 2020."

The state has already allowed restaurants, bars and food courts to resume services from October 5 with 50% capacity as per the MHA guidelines. However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions are closed. All government and private libraries have also be allowed to function with strict covid protocols in place. Weekly bazaars are also allowed to restart their operations.

On Wednesday, the state government proposed to the railway authorities that general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours, officials said on Wednesday. Responding positively to the Maharashtra Government's proposal, the Central Railway and Western Railway have sought more details to implement the plans, officials said here

The spokespersons - WR's Sumit Thakur and CR's Shivaji Sutar - said that they would work with the state government to hammer out the nitty-gritties in this regard even as commuters and passengers groups built pressure to allow access to all for local trains from Nov. 1.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 6,738 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 16,60,766. The state witnessed 8,430 recoveries. With this, the number of recoveries climbed to 14,86,926. According to Maharashtra's Public Health Department, the state registered 91 deaths on Wednesday. With this, the death toll now stands at 43,554

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha