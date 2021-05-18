The decision was taken by the state government of Telangana to control the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. As per the new rules, all the activities will be allowed between 6 am to 10 am daily. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state of Telangana, the government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 30. Earlier the lockdown was imposed till May 21.

As per ANI's latest tweet, all the activities will be allowed between 6 am to 10 am daily.

Lockdown extended in Telangana till 30th May. All activities allowed between 6 am to 10 am every day.#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

3,982 new COVID-19 cases while 27 deaths were reported in the state as of Tuesday, taking the total tally to more than 5.36 lakh.

As the state saw a little dip in the COVID-19 cases post May 12, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao likely to announce relaxation in timings when it comes to opening a few businesses. Yes, as many supermarkets and essential good stores are expected to be allowed to function till 6 pm in the evening.

Meanwhile, other trading centres' timings will be same as before which are 6 am to 10 am. On the other hand, further discussion on allowing the shops to open till late will be decided at the Cabinet meeting convened by the CM on May 20.

The officials had said, "The government is not in a mood to continue 20-hour lockdown for all sectors." They further added, "Before May 10, the total number of positive cases were more than 5,500 and the case count has come down to 4,500 per day in the last three days."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal