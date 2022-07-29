Covid-19 Less Severe In Kids As Compared To Adults: Centre In Lok Sabha

Since 2020, Covid 19 has wreaked havoc on people across the globe. The pandemic did not leave anyone, whether it was children or adults, everyone was affected by the disease. However, recently, the government informed the Lok Sabha that the Covid-19 virus among children and adolescents typically causes less severe illness as compared to adults.

In the written reply, the Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said that from January 1, 2022, to July 25, 2022, samples of children aged 0-18 years were analyzed by the INSACOG that detected Omicron and its sub-lineages in 7,362 samples while Delta and its sub-lineages were detected in 118 samples.

Pawar was responding to a question on whether the children are getting affected by the coronavirus infection in the country and the current status of vaccination of children in the age group of 12-18 years and 5-12 years.

"According to World Health Organization, SARS-CoV-2 infections among children and adolescents typically cause less severe illness as compared to an adult," Pawar said.

As of July 26 this year, 9.96 crore first doses (82.2 per cent coverage) and 7.79 crore second doses (64.3 per cent coverage) have been administered to children between 12-18 years of age.

Vaccination below 12 years of age has not started under the national Covid-19 vaccination programme in the country, she said, adding adequate vaccine doses are made available to all states and union territories to vaccinate all eligible children.

Meanwhile, on Friday, India reported a total of 20,409 new Covid-19 cases, which took the infection tally to 4,39,79,730. As per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry data, the active COVID-19 cases decreased to 1,43,988.

As per the data shared by the government, India also reported 47 Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 5,26,258.

(with agency inputs)