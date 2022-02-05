New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On a day when India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination count went beyond 169 Crore, the COVID-19 cases continued their downward trajectory, as experts once again claimed that the country is well past the peak of third wave of the pandemic. For third straight day, Kerala’s daily COVID-19 cases dipped on Saturday too. The state reported 33,538 new positive cases on Saturday taking the caseload to 62,44,654. Kerala had recorded 38,684 fresh infections on Friday and 42,677 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The state reported 444 Covid-19-related deaths on Saturday, taking the death toll to 57,740.

In all major cities, the COVID-19 cases showed significant decline; Delhi (1,604 cases), Mumbai (643 cases), Kolkata (159 cases), Bangalore (4,532 cases), Chennai (1,223 cases).

In the National Capital, the COVID-19 positivity rate went well below 3 per cent, with Delhi’s positivity rate currently standing at 2.87 per cent now. Meanwhile, with schools in Delhi gearing up to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday, authorities have inoculated 82 per cent adolescents in Delhi with the first dose since the exercise to vaccinate them against coronavirus commenced from January 3.

Mumbai’s active case count falls below 7,000 cases

Mumbai on Saturday reported 643 new cases with 1,402 patients recording the recovery. The financial capital now has 6,367 active cases.

Cases decline in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka too

Fresh Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu continued to decline as 7,524 cases in the last 24 hours were added to the caseload that stood at 34,04,762. There were 37 more fatalities and they took the death toll to 37,733, said the Health Department.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 12,009 fresh cases and 50 deaths. Bangalore reported 4,532 fresh cases.

Third wave is clearly waning as cases continue to fall:

◾New cases in State: 12,009

◾New cases in B'lore: 4,532

◾Positivity rate in State: 9.04%

◾Discharges: 25,854

◾Active cases - State: 1,09,203 (B'lore- 46k)

◾Deaths:50 (B'lore- 15)

◾Tests: 1,32,796#COVID19 #Omicron — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 5, 2022

Recoveries outstrip fresh cases in Kerala

Kerala continued to witness a dip in the daily COVID-19 infection rate for the third consecutive day, with the state reporting 33,538 new positive cases on Saturday taking the caseload to 62,44,654.

The health department said 46,813 persons recuperated from the disease today, taking the number of recoveries to 58,33,762. "Currently, there are 3,52,399 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only three per cent of the patients are admitted to hospitals," it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 169 crore on Saturday, the Union health ministry said. More than 40 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, it said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

