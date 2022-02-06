New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination count closed the illustrious mark of 170 Crore on Sunday as cases continued to decline all over the country. While Kerala’s daily COVID-19 caseload on Sunday dipped to 26,729, Tamil Nadu reported 6,120 fresh COVID-19 cases, relieving many experts who expressed worries about rising cases in the states south of Vindhyas. Meanwhile, the national capital on Sunday recorded 1,410 Covid-19 cases, and 14 deaths. Positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 2.45 per cent.

Maharashtra too reported a significant fall in the number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the state reported 9,666 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,03,700, while the death of 66 persons took the toll to 1,43,074, the health department said. A total of 25,175 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the recovery count to 75,38,611, it said. There are 1,18,076 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline in daily Covid-19 cases as 6,120 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the aggregate to 34,10,882, the health department said on Sunday. According to a medical bulletin, 26 more people succumbed to the contagion, mounting the toll to 37,759. Recoveries outnumbered new cases as 23,144 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 32,51,295 leaving 1,21,828 active infections.

Kerala saw a drop in daily coronavirus cases with 26,729 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, taking the total number of those affected by the disease to 62.71 lakh. The Covid toll mounted to 58,255 with 22 additional deaths. The state had recorded 33,538 cases yesterday and 38,684 on Friday.

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 4,509 new Covid cases and seven more deaths, officials said.

India on Sunday granted Emergency Use Approval to Russia’s Gamaleya Institute’s single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine. This is the ninth COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed.

