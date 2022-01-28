New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday completed administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in over 60 per cent eligible children in 15-18 age group. At the same time, the COVID-19 daily caseload continued its surge in one part of the country and decline in another. Kerala for fourth straight day, reported over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases. The test positivity rate in Kerala currently stands at 47 per cent with 54,537 new cases confirmed on Friday.

In the metropolises, the daily COVID-19 caseload continued to decline. In Delhi, the caseload on Friday came down from 4,291 on Thursday to 4,032. Test positivity rate in the national capital also dropped to 8.60 per cent.

Mumbai confirmed 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, however for the first time since the latest surge in cases, the thickly populated Dharavi area of Mumbai on Friday recorded no new infections, a BMC official told news agency PTI. Although, the state of Maharashtra’s daily caseload stood at 24,948 new cases – lower than Thursday’s 25,425 cases – the state confirmed 103 COVID related deaths, highest since October 6.

Punjab lost 45 people to COVID-19 on Thursday as it reported 4,189 fresh cases in 24 hours, taking the overall infection tally in the state to 7,32,135, according to official health bulletin of the state.

Among others, Kolkata reported 481 new cases, Bengaluru reported 15,199 cases and Chennai confirmed 5,246 fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that India has administered 1 Crore precaution doses of Covid vaccine among the eligible beneficiaries within 19 days.

India reported 2,51,209 new coronavirus cases and 627 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am on Friday. With 627 deaths and 3,47,443 recoveries, active cases declined to 21,05,611. The daily positivity rate is now at 15.88 per cent.

