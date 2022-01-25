New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kerala on Tuesday reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 49.9 per cent, meaning one of the two persons tested for COVID in Kerala is turning out to be positive for the infection. The death toll in the state currently stands at 52,141 in the state, with active case count rising to 2,85,365 in the state. In National Capital, the positivity rate came down to 10.55 per cent, with 6,028 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in Delhi stand at 42,010 as of Tuesday, Jan 25.

Mumbai reported 1,815 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

As home isolation cases surged, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya directed states, UTs to ramp up teleconsultations.

“States and union territories need to ensure that these centres work 24X7 and ensure convenience for both the common public and health experts. To ensure minimum hassle and travelling, such expert advice can be provided at the block levels, secondary or primary health centre levels too,” an official statement said.

Karnataka also reported heavy daily caseload with 41,400 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. Active cases in the state now stand at 3,50,742, with positivity rate at 26.7 per cent.

COVID-19: Maharashtra’s cases surge once again

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new COVID-19 cases, and a sharp jump in deaths at 86. The daily figure is an increase of 5,628 from 28,286 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.

COVID-19: Slight dip in cases in Bengal, Karnataka and Gujarat

West Bengal recorded 4,494 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths on Tuesday. Active cases in the state now stand at 80,168, with positivity rate at 7.12 per cent.

Gujarat recorded 16,608 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Active cases in the state now stand at 1,34,261.

