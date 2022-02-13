New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The plateauing of third wave of COVID-19 continued on Sunday as well. All major cities except for Bangalore reported less than 1,000 cases on Sunday. West Bengal capital Kolkata reported 62 cases on Sunday, with other major cities reporting COVID-19 cases as follows: Delhi (804 cases), Mumbai (288 cases), Bengaluru (1,059 cases), and Chennai (461 cases).

COVID-19: TPR falls to 1.5 per cent in Delhi

Delhi on Sunday reported 804 fresh Covid-19 cases as well as 12 more COVID-19 related deaths. 1197 recoveries also recorded in the National Capital in past 24 hours ending Sunday. The test positivity rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

Maharashtra reports 3,502 new COVID-19 cases, 17 COVID-19 related deaths

Maharashtra on Sunday confirmed 3,502 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 850 less than Saturday. The state confirmed 17 COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday. At present, there are 45,905 active cases in Maharashtra.

Kerala reports 11,136 new COVID-19 cases, 11 COVID-related fatalities

Kerala on Sunday reported 11,136 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The state added 11 COVID-19 related fatalities in the past 24 hours ending Sunday. The state also added 58 deaths that were newly certified as COVID-19 deaths based on the revised rules and 77 more deaths recorded late due to the delay in obtaining the documents were also added taking the death toll to 62,199. The test positivity was recorded as 18.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, over 70 per cent of India’s adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

Amid dip in COVID-19 cases, night curfew in Uttar Pradesh was relaxed by an hour. The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 6.00 am instead of 10 pm. In case of Kerala, schools will reopen for Class 1 to 9 on Monday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma