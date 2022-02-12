New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India reported lowest COVID-19 cases in over a month, many states continued to remove the restrictions in place to control the spread of the pandemic. The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Saturday announced that it would lift “all restrictions” that were put into place in the state.

COVID-19: Delhi’s active case count stands at 4,331

The national capital of Delhi reported 920 fresh infections, 13 deaths, and 1,388 recoveries in the last 24 hours ending Saturday. Active cases in Delhi now stand at 4,331.

COVID-19: Maharashtra clocks 4,359 fresh cases, Mumbai reports 0.88 per cent TPR

Maharashtra clocked 4,359 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which Mumbai confirmed 349 fresh infections. In the financial capital, the test positivity rate fell below 1 per cent at 0.88 per cent. This is the first time that Mumbai’s positivity rate dropped below 1 per cent in third wave.

Kerala logged 15,184 new COVID-19 cases and 427 deaths on Saturday, pushing the total case tally in the state to 63,96,247 and the death count to 62,053 respectively, said State Department of Health.

COVID-19: UP logs 1776 fresh cases, MP reports 2,438 new cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 1776 fresh Covid cases, 3,101 recoveries, and 10 COVID related deaths on Saturday. Neighbouring Madhya Pradesh saw 2,438 Covid-19 cases and seven more COVID-related fatalities according to a Health Bulletin.

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,812 fresh cases, Gujarat reports 1,646 new infections

Tamil Nadu reports 2,812 fresh Covid cases, 11,154 recoveries, and 17 deaths on Saturday.

Gujarat in 24 hours ending 5 pm on Saturday added 1,646 new positive cases, taking the total to 12.14 lakh. The state's death toll increased to 10,795 with 20 deaths - 5 from Ahmedabad city, 4 from Vadodara city, 3 from Surat, 2 each from Bharuch and Bhavnagar, and 1 each from Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Panchmahal and Dahod districts, according to a Health Bulletin.

On Saturday, for sixth consecutive day, India reported less than one lakh COVID-19 cases. The Union Health Ministry informed that the active cases comprise 1.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.37 per cent.

