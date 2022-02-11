New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India’s COVID-19 trajectory continued its downward trend on Friday as states all over the country reported sharp decline in fresh infections. Both Maharashtra and Kerala reported sharp fall in fresh cases. Meanwhile Delhi’s daily caseload fell below 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time in third wave. Delhi on Friday recorded 977 fresh Covid-19 infections, 12 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent. The active cases in the national capital stood at 4,812.

Karnataka registers 3,976 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala confirms 16,012 new infections

Karnataka on Friday registered 3,976 new Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.47 per cent. The capital Bengaluru alone logged 1,725 fresh infections and 11 deaths. The state currently has over 44,000 active cases.

Daily new cases in Bengaluru fall below 2k today:

◾New cases in State: 3,976

◾New cases in B'lore: 1,725

◾Positivity rate: State - 3.47%; Blore - 3.20%

◾Discharges: 11,377

◾Active cases: State- 44,571; B'lore- 18k

◾Deaths:41 (B'lore- 11)

◾Tests: 1,14,302#COVID19 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 11, 2022

Kerala on Friday reported 16,012 new Covid-19 cases, 43,087 recoveries and 27 deaths.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,74,575 on Friday as 1,572 more people, including 309 children, tested positive for the infection, while 20 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,838, a health bulletin said.

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 5,455 fresh cases, Mumbai confirms 367 infections

Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,455 new coronavirus infections, about 700 less than the day before, the state health department said. The virus also claimed 63 lives since Thursday evening.

On the other hand, 14,635 patients recovered in the state during this period. The caseload increased to 78,35,088, while the death toll rose to 1,43,355. The overall recovery count increased to 76,26,868.

There are now 60,902 active COVID-19 patients in the state. The state also reported 76 fresh cases of Omicron variant on Friday.

Mumbai on Friday registered 367 new Covid-19 cases, one death. The financial capital continuing to witness a

COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 1,166 fresh infections

The declining trend of daily COVID-19 cases continued as Andhra Pradesh registered 1,166 fresh infections on Friday. In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the state also reported 9,632 recoveries and five deaths, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of active cases has come down to 32,413, the bulletin said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases across the state has now touched 23,11,133, while the recoveries stood at 22,64,032 With five more fatalities, the death toll reached 14,688, it said. Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, SPS Nellore and West Godavari districts reported one death each. Among the fresh cases, East Godavari district reported 256, Krishna 184, Guntur 127 and West Godavari 109.

India’s active caseload on Friday dipped to 6,97,802, from Thursday’s 7.9 lakh, Union Ministry of Health's data showed. India reported 58,077 new Covid-19 cases and 657 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, Friday.

- With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma