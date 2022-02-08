New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the day when Union Health Minister informed that India has successfully jabbed 5 crore children in 15-18 age group with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, daily caseload showed rise in many parts of the country. On Tuesday, Mumbai and Kolkata showed marginal increase in daily COVID-19 cases. While Mumbai confirmed 447 new COVID-19 infections as compared to 356 on Monday, Kolkata reported 108 fresh cases as compared to 75 on Monday. In other major cities, daily caseload continued to dip, such as Delhi (1,114 cases), Bengaluru (2,139 cases) and Chennai (792 cases).

Kerala’s daily caseload also increased on Tuesday with 29,471 new cases as compared to 22,524 on Monday. Kerala’s Test Positivity Rate currently stands at 30.85 per cent.

28 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours while 205 deaths that were newly certified as COVID-19 deaths based on the revised rules. Apart from this, 591 COVID deaths reported late were also added taking the total toll to 59,939.

Odisha logs 1,503 new COVID-19 infections

Odisha recorded 21 more Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, including a three-month-old infant, pushing the toll to 8,775. The caseload rose to 12,69,811 with 1,503 fresh infections, the health department said. The state had logged 1,497 new cases and 22 deaths on Monday.

COVID-19 Tamil Nadu confirms 4,519 new infections, Gujarat reports 2,502 new cases

Tamil Nadu reports 4,519 new cases, 20,237 recoveries, and 37 deaths, in the last 24 hours

Gujarat on Tuesday added 2,502 new positive cases and 28 more COVID related deaths, taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 10,717.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu told Rajya sabha in a written reply that information regarding the number of COVID-19 related bodies claimed to have been dumped in the river Ganga is not available. During the second wave of COVID-19, many bodies were reportedly seen floating in the river Ganga in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

