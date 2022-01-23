New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As World Health Organisation said that Omicron will soon replace Delta worldwide, authorities in India confirmed on Sunday that the variant is already in the state of community transmission in many cities across India. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 50,210 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday, with positivity rate jumping to 22.77 per cent. However, daily caseloads both in Mumbai and Delhi showed dip on Sunday. Of Karnataka’s over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases, Bengaluru reported 26,299 new cases.

Daily new cases cross 50k in Karnataka today:

◾New cases in State:50,210

◾New cases in B'lore: 26,299

◾Positivity rate in State: 22.77%

◾Discharges: 22,842

◾Active cases State: 3,57,796 (B'lore- 231k)

◾Deaths:19 (B'lore- 08)

◾Tests: 2,20,459#COVID #Omicron #Karnataka — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 23, 2022

While Delhi confirmed 9,197 fresh COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, with test positivity rate dropping to 13.32 per cent, Mumbai reported 2,550 new Coronavirus cases. In financial capital, 13 more people succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Sunday.

Maharashtra confirmed 40,805 new COVID-19 cases with active case count in the state rising to 2,93,305.

For second consecutive day Kerala logged over 45,000 COVID-19 cases. On Sunday the state logged 45,449 new COVID-19 cases with test positivity rate rising to 44.88 per cent. 38 related deaths were also reported in Kerala on Sunday taking the cumulative death toll to 51,816. The active cases in Kerala now stand at 2,64,638.

Madhya Pradesh confirmed 11,253 new COVID cases

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reached 8,94,159 with 11,253 new cases on Sunday. The death toll in state led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan increased to 10,570 as 8 more people succumbed to COVID-19.

Haryana’s Test Positivity Rate rises to 20.45 per cent

In Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana, the COVID-19 positivity rate rose to 20.45 per cent on Sunday, with 7,516 fresh infections. The active case count in the state went up to 57,753.

West Bengal’s positivity rate dips to 9.53 per cent

In West Bengal, the COVID-19 test positivity rate showed a slight dip to 9.53 per cent. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state, however, confirmed 36 COVID-related deaths with 6,980 fresh infections on Sunday.

Gujarat confirms 16,617 new COVID-19 cases

Gujarat confirmed 16,617 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led state reported 19 COVID-related deaths on Sunday.

Punjab’s active case count rises to 48,564

Punjab on Sunday confirmed 7,699 fresh COVID-19 infections with the active case count in the state rising to 48,564. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led state confirmed 33 COVID-related deaths on Sunday.

India's daily COVID-19 caseload showed a slight dip on Sunday as the country reported 3,33,533 cases, lower than 3.37 lakh daily cases recorded on Saturday 525 fresh fatalities were also recorded in the past 24 hours, taking COVID-related deaths in the country to 4,89,409.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma