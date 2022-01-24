New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Covid-19 positivity rate saw a rise while the nation saw a dip in Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday reported 46, 426 new Covid cases with 41, 403 recoveries and 32 related deaths. While Kerala, Delhi, and Mumbai saw a dip in fresh infections in the last 24 hours. Kerala after registering over 45,000 daily new COVID-19 cases for the past few days, today recorded only 26,514 fresh ones while Delhi Covid case falls to 5,760 with 30 related deaths and Mumbai on the other hand recorded only 1,857 new covid cases.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced to hold a review meeting with states and the UTs health minister with rising covid cases on Tuesday. The Covid-19 review meet will be held for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh on 25th January.

According to Delhi Health Bulletin, with 30 deaths Delhi saw a rise in numbers, while the positivity rate dropped to 11.79 percent. It also confirmed the number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13 and it took only 13 days to drop below the 10,000 mark in the National capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain said that, if cases were to drop below 10,000 then they can discuss easing the curbs in the capital further.

Maharashtra in the last 24 hours detected 28,286 fresh coronavirus cases down by 12,519 from a day ago, and it reported 36 more deaths and 86 new Omicron patients detected.

Karnataka on the other hand eased the restrictions to lift the weekend curfew but a further decision will be taken after analyzing the situation in the state. With 46,426 fresh cases, the state's tally stands at 3,62,487 along with 41,703 recoveries for the day. The positivity rate of the state stood at 32.95 percent. Bengaluru alone logged over 21,000 cases. Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka had reported its highest number of Covid infections ever.

Of the new cases today, 21,569 were from Bengaluru Urban saw 27,008 people being discharged and 9 virus-related deaths.

Kerala saw a dip in Covid-19 cases:

Kerala on Monday recorded 26,514 fresh ones and took the total affected in the State to 56,46,665. It reported 45,449 cases on Sunday while there were 45,136 new cases the next day. On January 20, there were 46,387 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Gujarat confirms 13,805 fresh cases:

Gujarat continued to report a decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with the state seeing 13,805 fresh infections on Monday but coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 25, the highest in the recent past, the health department said.With the latest additions, Gujarat's overall caseload rose to 10,76,360. The overall death toll has gone up to 10,274.

MP sees 10,585 COVID-19 cases:

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 9,04,744 on Monday after the detection of 10,585 new cases, while the toll increased to 10,576 with six patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate reduced to 13.0 per cent on Monday from 13.4 per cent on Sunday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh