COVID-19 Information: Antibody test looks for antibodies in your blood to determine whether you were infected by the COVID-19 in the past.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 is creating havoc in the country with no decline in the number of positive cases. Even the fatality rate is increasing with every passing of the day, creating a tense atmosphere in the country. Now, as the country is dealing with this deadly virus, scientists have introduced a new way to detect the virus called Antibody Test.

This test has been available for months, but, not may know how it works, the benefits of this test and how its different from other tests. As everyone is confused regarding this test, here we are to resolve your problem by answering several common questions.

What is Antibody Test?

Also known as Serology tests, this test looks for antibodies in your blood to determine whether you were infected by the COVID-19 in the past. Antibodies are proteins that are created by our body's immune system after getting infected or vaccinated. Also, these antibodies help in fighting infections and protect a person from contracting a disease again.

How Antiboy Tests different from RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Tests?

The antibody test is used to determine whether a person was infected by the COVID-19 in the past, while Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests help in determining if he/she currently infected by the deadly virus.

Are Antibody tests used to diagnose COVID-19?

No, an antibody test doesn't help in detecting whether you are currently infected by the SARS-CoV-2. If tested in an infected patient then, the result might come false or negative, as it can take 1-3 weeks for your body to develop antibodies post-infection.

What is the use of Antibody Test?

As per health experts, this test helps in giving a clear picture regarding how common the virus is, also whether the jab of the vaccine was effective or not. Not just this, if you believe that you might have contracted the virus or are on the road to recovery then, you can take this test to know the level of antibodies present in your blood.

Where can you get an Antibody Test?

Antibody Test is available in the testing laboratories or through a health care provider. This test is available only by a prescription from a health care provider. So if you want to get yourself tested then, call your doctor and ask whether you should get yourself tested or not.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv