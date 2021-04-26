COVID-19 Information: Amid the massive shortage of oxygen, social media is flooded with messages of people looking for oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders for their friends and family.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The country has been reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus in which the patients are suffering from oxygen and antiviral drug shortage. Meanwhile, due to the surge in cases, there is a huge demand for oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders. Amid the massive shortage, social media is flooded with messages of people looking for oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders for their friends and family.

What is Oxygen Concentrator?

The oxygen concentrators are devices that concentrate the oxygen from ambient air. This concentrator is recommended by doctors so that the shortage of oxygen in a person's body is fulfilled.

How does an oxygen concentrator work?

This oxygen concentrator contains oxygen from the air. As the air is made up of 78 per cent nitrogen and 21 per cent oxygen, this device filters the nitrogen and concentrates all the oxygen. The oxygen that is concentrated in this device holds 90 to 95 per cent purity and it can easily be dispensed through the pressure valve that helps to regulate the flow to the nasal cannula.

The oxygen concentrators can be used for mild to moderate COVID patients but it is not recommended to use for the ICU patients. The ICU patients are required to use Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

What is the price of oxygen concentrators?

The price of oxygen concentrators ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000. They are of high value because they are operated by a power function.

However, the normal oxygen cylinders are priced from Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000, and they require refilling, unlike the oxygen concentrators that are portable and do not require refilling.

How many hours can Oxygen concentrators work?

The oxygen concentrators can produce oxygen 24 hours a day and they can even work for up to 5 years or even more. This device is a power-based machine and can be used for a long time. Apart from this, they are portable and are easy to use too.

Where can you find oxygen concentrators?

The oxygen concentrators are available on various e-shopping platform like Amazon, Flipkart, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma