COVID-19 Information:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 pandemic has swamped India with rising COVID-19 cases and a record number of deaths due to the deadly pathogen. For over one week, the country is witnessing over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases daily while over 3,000 deaths are being reported in past one week. Amid the resurgence of COVID-19, the shortage of medical oxygen and essential drugs like Remdesivir have added to the woes.

In order to facilitate smooth oxygen supply and reduce the shortage, the government has started sending oxygen tankers to several states facing shortage through trains and even Air Force has stepped in to airlift oxygen tankers to faraway states where the life-saving gas is required at an urgent basis. Meanwhile, good samaritans, volunteers and NGOs have also started providing leads to the needy on social media platforms. In the past week alone, there has been a flood of posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram looking for resources such as the availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen supply, plasma from recovered patients, important medicines and more.

Here's a state-wise list of official COVID-19 resources where you can find the availability of hospital beds.

1. Andhra Pradesh: For real-time availability of beds visit: http://dashboard.covid19.ap.gov.in/ims/hospbed_reports/ Helpline number: 0866-2410978

2. Arunachal Pradesh: While the Arunachal Pradesh government does not have an active website for monitoring the availability of beds, it has started providing updates through Twitter. Helpline numbers: 0360-2214216/2214238 and +91 9485 236 624/9436 055 743

3. Assam: The website lists dedicated COVID hospitals and their contact details: https://covid19.assam.gov.in/ Helpline: 6913347770

4. Bihar: For now, there is a dedicated COVID-19 website where helpline numbers for different districts are listed: https://covid19.bihar.gov.in/

5. Chandigarh: While Chandigarh does not have an active COVID-19 bed monitoring system online, here is the link to the COVID-19 website created by the government which has contacts of hospitals, guidelines and helpline numbers: http://chdcovid19.in/ Helpline number: 9779558282

6. Chhattisgarh: Check bed availability by visiting: https://cg.nic.in/health/covid19/RTPBedAvailable.aspx. Additionally, the government has released a district helpline for COVID-19 which can be reached at 104 and 0788-2210772/73.

7. Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu: Check out the availability of beds here: https://covidfacility.dddgov.in/

8. Delhi: The Delhi government has set up a dedicated COVID-19 dashboard for providing details about the availability of beds: https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/ Helpline: 011-22307145

9. Jammu and Kashmir: The helpline numbers for J&K are: 01912520982, 0194-2440283

10. Ladakh: This website offers details on the new cases, guidelines and helpline contacts: https://covid.ladakh.gov.in/ Helpline: 01982256462

11. Goa: The state of Goa is providing details about the availability of beds in hospitals: https://www.goa.gov.in/covid-19/

12. Gujarat: Check bed availability in hospitals: https://gujcovid19.gujarat.gov.in/

For Ahmedabad: https://ahna.org.in/covid19.html

For Vadodara City: https://vmc.gov.in/Covid19VadodaraApp/Default.aspx

For Surat: http://office.suratsmartcity.com/SuratCOVID19/

13. Haryana: Check availability of beds in hospitals: https://coronaharyana.in/

For Gurugram: https://covidggn.com/public/pages/gurugram-hospitals Helpline: 8558893911

14. Himachal Pradesh: Check availability of beds: http://www.nrhmhp.gov.in/content/covid-health-facilities

15. Jharkhand: There is an official COVID-19 website by the government however it does not list the real-time availability of beds: https://www.jharkhand.gov.in/Home/Covid19Dashboard

16. Karnataka: Check the status of hospital beds://bbmpgov.com/chbms/

17. Kerala: Check availability of hospital beds: https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/home/addHospitalDashBoard Helpline: 0471-2552056

18. Madhya Pradesh: Check the availability of beds: http://sarthak.nhmmp.gov.in/covid/facility-bed-occupancy-dashboard/

19. Maharashtra: In Mumbai, COVID-19 war rooms have been set up which are taking care of providing information about the availability of beds. The central helpline number is 1916.

Navi Mumbai: https://nmmchealthfacilities.com/HospitalInfo/showhospitalist

Pune: https://www.divcommpunecovid.com/ccsbeddashboard/hsr

Thane: https://covidthane.org/availabiltyOfHospitalBeds.html

Nagpur: http://nsscdcl.org/covidbeds/AvailableHospitals.jsp

Nashik: http://covidcbrs.nmc.gov.in/home/hospitalSummary Helpline: 020-26127394

20. Manipur: The COVID-19 helpline for Manipur is 1800-3453-818 and 3852411668.

21. Meghalaya: Check availability of beds: https://meghealth.in/MeghCare.html

22. Mizoram: COVID-19 helpline is 0389-2323336/2322336/2318336. The COVID-19 Control room contact is 1070/0389-2342520/7629072785. People can also reach out to the control room via WhatsApp on 9366331931.

23. Nagaland: COVID-19 war room can be reached at 0370-227003. Helpline: 7005539653

24. Odisha: The website lists the details about the COVID hospitals but does not offer real-time data on the availability of beds: https://statedashboard.odisha.gov.in/. The COVID-19 helpline for people to reach out on are 1075 / 104 / 011-23978046 / 9439994859

25. Puducherry: Check bed availability in hospitals: https://covid19dashboard.py.gov.in/

26. Punjab: This website only provides information about designated COVID-19 hospitals: https://punjab.gov.in/. People can contact the COVID-19 helpline at 8872090029.

27. Rajasthan: Check hospital bed status: https://covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in/COVID19HOSPITALBEDSSTATUSSTATE.aspx Helpline: 9439994859

28. Sikkim: The government of Sikkim maintains a dedicated COVID-19 website where it provides up to date information regarding the new cases. However, it does not offer real-time data on the availability of beds in hospitals: https://www.covid19sikkim.org/

29. Tamil Nadu: Check availability of beds in hospitals: https://stopcorona.tn.gov.in/ Helpline: 044-29510500

30. Telangana: Check availability of beds in hospitals: http://164.100.112.24/SpringMVC/getHospital_Beds_Status_Citizen.htm

31. Tripura: There is a dedicated COVID-19 website by the government but it does not list the availability of beds in hospitals. Alternatively, people can reach out to the COVID-19 control room by the helpline numbers: 0381-2315879/2412424/2413434/2410111/2411622 and 8414-969-592.

32. Uttar Pradesh: Check availability of beds in hospitals: http://dgmhup.gov.in/EN/covid19bedtrack

33. Uttarakhand: Check availability of beds in hospitals: https://covid19.uk.gov.in/bedssummary.aspx

34. West Bengal: Check availability of beds in government and private hospitals every day: https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/ Helpline: 1800313444222, 03323412600

