New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police has launched a plasma donation portal named ‘Jeevan Rakshak’ which is a digital plasma data bank that aims to mediate between plasma donors and Corona infected patients. The portal was launched on April 24 on the official website of the Delhi police. Amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the rampant shortage of health care facilities, the police have been doing every bit to save lives.

From rushing oxygen cylinders to hospitals to making sure that the COVID-19 protocols are followed by the public, the Delhi police are trying hard to control the grim situation. Here’s how you can access the ‘Jeevan Rakshak’ portal to seek or donate plasma.

Visit Delhi Police’s official website

Upon visiting the official website of Delhi police you have to click on the link named ‘Donate Plasma, Save Life’ which is reflected on the homage of the website. Clicking on the link will lead you to another page where two options will be shown – the first will be for those who want to donate plasma and the second option will be for those who need plasma.

After choosing your desired option a form will open in which the patient or the donor has to fill in their information. Once this is done the data generated from the form will be collected by the police team who will then connect the donors to the patients. This campaign is monitored by the Special Police Commissioner, Nuzhat Hassan who says that this portal will help people to get the plasma from one place, instead of running from door to door.

You can also donate and save lives

So far 20 people who were found clinically eligible to donate plasma among a total of 160 people have donated their plasma on the Jeevan Rakshak’s portal including 13 policemen. However, the number of people seeking plasma is very high in comparison. 1144 people have applied on the website who need plasma. The Delhi Police has urged people to donate in large numbers so that more and more lives can be saved.

