New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coronavirus is looming in India, pushing the country towards the edges. Every day more than 3 lakh cases are being reported with over 2000 fatalities. Owing to this, it has created a stir in the country, with government authorities taking stringent steps to curb the outspread of the deadly virus. States such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, among others, have imposed partial lockdown. Not just this, to encourage people for vaccination, several states have announced free vaccine for people above 18 years of age. However, after such stringent steps, hospitals are running out of medical facilities such as beds, oxygen, plasma donors, remdesivir, etc.

Among all, Remdesivir is in great demand, however, some Indian medical experts have claimed that it is not a magic medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Medical experts have urged people to not use this medicine until very necessary as it is only meant for critical patients and not for mild and moderate COVID patients. So those who are in dire need of this medicine, we have brought you a compile list of websites and important numbers from where you procure this anti-viral drug.

Check out the state-wise list:

PAN-INDIA

- Indianhelpline.com Blog

- Dr Reddy's Laboratories: readytofightCovid.in

- Official website of Cipla: cipla.com

- Hetero's official website: covifor@heterohealthcare.com, 18001034696

- Important Number: 1077, 2562668, 2567021

- Satyajeet Tambe: 9822933333

DELHI

- Gagan Charity- 7838348237

- Mr Ranjan- 9911610995

- Jubliant- 9819857718

UTTAR PRADESH

- Albino Lifesciences Pvt Ltd: 08800019155

- Upkar Shakun Medical: 9452335457

- Navyug Enterprises: 9415111275

- Naval Medicals: 9415953301, 9984688886, 0522-2668831, 0522-6563288

MAHARASHTRA

- Darpan Chemist: 8369211887, 8879318058

- 1800222365

- Sunny Pharma: 02162-221111, 9822059598

- Tapadiya Distributor: 020-24478599

GUJARAT

- RELIANCE MEDICAPS: 9825034579

- DHRUVI PHARMA PVT. LTD.: 079- 40055601602603

- UMIYA PHARMA DIST.: 9327198989, 9662905494

- PHARMA DISTRIBUTOR: 9979737500

- SHREERAJ MEDICAL AGENCY: 0265 - 438768

MADHYA PRADESH

- PM Ballal: 9423690634

- S.F.A Khalil: 9890567668

- Dhawad: 9881680418

KARNATAKA

- covidhelplinebanglore.com

- Mercy helpline: 8660856709

- 9148950554, 9742944444

HARYANA

- Jubiliant: 9819857718

- Mylan: 7829980066

WEST BENGAL

- Rudra: 9833809177

- Nexus: 9664400575

- Royal: 9820344456

TAMIL NADU

- 8939169999

ANDHRA PRADESH

- Aurobindo Drugs: 0866-3202242

- Balaji Medical Corporation: 9849828896

- Kranthi Medical Agencies: 9246472006

TELANGANA

- Pharma Plus: 9930191705

- Gaudev &Co: 9963107800

