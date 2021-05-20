COVID-19 Home Testing: The country's apex health research body said that the home-based rapid antigen testing kit manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, Pune, has been validated and approved.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday approved a home-based rapid antigen testing (RAT) kit for COVID-19, which it advised should be used only on symptomatic individuals and on immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases. The country's apex health research body said that the home-based rapid antigen testing kit manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, Pune, has been validated and approved. Only the nasal swab will be required for this rapid antigen testing, it said, adding the process should be conducted as per the procedure described by the manufacturer in the user manual.

Pune's Mylab receives ICMR approval for India's first self-use Rapid Antigen Test kit 'CoviSelf' for COVID-19.



"This test is for self-use. If you test positive via this there's no need for RT-PCR test as per ICMR. Any adult can use this kit by reading our manual,"says Director pic.twitter.com/3Rz59rc72O — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

Here are the answers to some frequently asked question on home testing:

Who can take the test at home?

The ICMR has advised that only symptomatic patients and close contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive coronavirus patients should take the home testing by RAT.

What is the price of the COVISELF test kit?

The kit will cost Rs 250 and will give results within 15 minutes. The kit, manufactured by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, is a rapid antigen test (RAT).

How to use the home test kit?

The home-based Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will come with a user manual describing the entire process. The ICMR too have given the video links to show the users how to use the test kits at home. The kit comes in a pouch containing a nasal swab and a pre-filled extraction tube and one test card.

Is there an app to be downloaded?

For the test, the users will have to download the mylab app on their mobile phones, where the credentials have to be filled.

What precautions have to be taken while using test kits at home?

The ICMR said that a user should insert the swab inside both nostrils up to 2 to 3 centimetres without touching the swab head. It is also advised to roll up the swab five times inside each nostril. After that, dip the swab in the tube, pinch the tube at the bottom and swirl the nasal swab 10 times to ensure that the swab is immersed well in the tube.

The swab has to be broken from the breakpoint. Covering the tube, two drops have to be added to the test kit by pressing. One has to wait for 15 minutes for the results to appear. Any result appearing after 20 minutes is considered invalid. At 15 minute, the app will ring and the result will be available on the app.

Will the app reveal my identity to others?

"Data in the app of your mobile phone will be centrally captured in a secure server which is connected with the ICMR COVID-19 testing portal, where all data will be eventually stored. Patient confidentiality will be fully maintained," the ICMR's advisory underlined.

What to do after I got the result of the test?

All those who test positive do not require additional testing as this self-testing will be considered as true positives. Those who test negative may opt for RT-PCR testing. Such negative but symptomatic individuals may be treated as suspect Covid-19 cases. All users are advised to click a picture of the test strip after completing the test procedure with the same mobile phone which has been used for downloading the mobile app and user registration.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan