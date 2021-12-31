New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 cases in India – led by surge in cases of Omicron variant – continue their upward trajectory as fresh coronavirus cases continue to rise. While total cases of Omicron variant have nearly doubled in last four days, the surge in total coronavirus cases is more than twice, according to the official data.

Total Omicron cases in India rose to 1,271 as per official data due to fresh cases reported in Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat.

All states and union territories, except Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have confirmed the presence of Omicron variant.

Delhi’s positivity rate rises to 2.44 per cent

Delhi’s test positivity rate on Friday rose to 2.44 per cent with 1,796 fresh cases of COVID-19. A jump of 483 cases over Thursday’s number was reported from the national capital. This is Delhi’s highest daily COVID case count since May 22. The national capital now has 4410 active cases.

Meanwhile Delhi government on Friday announced that the international passengers testing positive for COVID-19 will have to isolate either at paid or free facilities set up in various districts.

In Noida, the active case count now stands at 190. In Ghaziabad, there are 134 reported active COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai’s active COVID case count goes above 16,000

The financial capital reported 5,631 COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 3,671 a day earlier. However, of 5,631 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,223 were asymptomatic cases. The active case count in the financial capital rose to16,376 on Friday. Four new Omicron cases were confirmed on Friday in Mumbai.

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai informed later in the day that in the latest batch of genome sequencing of 282 samples collected in Mumbai, 55 per cent are of Omicron, 13 per cent patients of Delta variant, 32 per cent of Delta derivatives. “Out of 156 people infected with Omicron, only 9 needed hospital treatment,” an official statement added.

Gujarat reports 16 new Omicron cases

Gujarat reported 16 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 113, the health department said in a release. Of 16 new cases, six were reported from Ahmedabad, three each from Surat city and Anand, and one each from Junagadh, Amreli, Bharuch and Banaskantha.

Karnataka reports 23 new Omicron cases

23 new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from USA, Europe, Middle East and Africa, state health minister Dr Sudhakar K informed.

Kerala reports 44 fresh cases of Omicron

Kerala records 44 fresh confirmed cases of Omicron, taking total cases of the coronavirus variant to 107 in the state, Kerala health minister Veena George informed on Friday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma