New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India’s daily COVID-19 caseload continued their downward trajectory on Sunday. However, Kerala once again reported over 50,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday too with its positivity rate climbing to 49.89 per cent. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led state reported 51,570 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. In the metropolises, the cases continued to decline on Sunday too: Delhi (3,674 cases), Mumbai (1,160 cases), Bengaluru (11,938 cases), Chennai (3,398 cases) and Kolkata (521 cases).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country have started decline as India is fighting the new wave of COVID-19 pandemic with “great success”.

“Now the cases of corona infections have also started decreasing – this is a very positive sign,” PM Modi said on his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme.

"This means that about 60 per cent of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies. Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well. This trust of our people on the indigenous vaccines is our great strength," the Prime Minister said.

75% of all adults are fully vaccinated.



Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022

Tamil Nadu reports 22,238 fresh COVID-19 infections, Karnataka logs 28,264 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Sunday confirmed 22,238 new COVID-19 infections and 38 more COVID related fatalities, the health department said.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 28,264 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 16.38 per cent.

Daily cases continue to fall in Karnataka:

◾New cases in State: 28,264

◾New cases in B'lore: 11,938

◾Positivity rate in State: 16.38%

◾Discharges: 29,244

◾Active cases State: 2,51,084 (B'lore- 132k)

◾Deaths:68 (B'lore- 14)

— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 30, 2022

Gujarat reports over 9,000 fresh infections, Andhra over 10,000

Gujarat on Sunday reported 9,395 new COVID-19 cases, which raised the total tally to 11,53,980, while 30 deaths took the death toll to 10,438, the Health Bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh registered 10,310 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths on Sunday.

Amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has completed two years since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country and during this time, it has not just battled the virus but also its mutated variants, even as uncertainty continues to surround the expected course of the pandemic.

It was on January 30, 2020 when a third-year medical student from Wuhan university tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the country's first COVID-19 patient, days after she had returned home following semester holidays. Since then, India has battled three waves of COVID-19 and its seven mutated variants, many of which turned out to be lethal.

