*COVID-19: India inoculates 170 Crore vaccine doses; daily cases dip in Kerala, all major cities*

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the day when schools for physical classes reopened in Delhi, Kerala, Odisha and Gujarat, states all over India reported a significant dip in COVID-19 cases. While Kerala reported 22,524 new cases on Monday, cases in all major cities also dropped: Delhi (1,151 cases), Mumbai (356 cases), Kolkata (75 cases), Bangalore (2,718 cases), Chennai (839 cases).

However, Kerala also reported 860 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 59,115. Of the deaths, 14 were reported in the last 24 hours, 113 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 733 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

At 356, Mumbai saw lowest COVID-19 cases after December 21, 2021.

*Karnataka logs 6,151 new COVID cases, 49 COVID-related deaths*

Karnataka on Monday reported 6,151 new Covid cases and 49 virus related deaths. The test positivity rate was recorded at 6.19 per cent. The recoveries were over twice as many fresh cases with a total of 16,802 discharges. The active cases in the state stand at 87,080. Meanwhile, 2,718 fresh infections were detected from Bengaluru.

*Delhi reports 1,151 new Covid cases, 15 COVID-related deaths*

Delhi on Monday reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases, a drop from 1,410 on Sunday. A total of 15 people succumbed to COVID-19 infection with a test positivity rate of 2.62 per cent.

*Odisha reports 1,497 new COVID cases*

Odisha recorded 20 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, while 1,497 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.18 per cent from 3.48 per cent the previous day, a bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that India has crossed the 170 crore vaccination mark. "With PM @NarendraModi Ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', we will win the battle against the pandemic", he wrote on Twitter.

On Monday morning, India reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,99,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours.

