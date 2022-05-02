New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is seeing a continuous uptick in a surge of covid-19 cases day by day. On Monday, India's capital Delhi reported 1,076 COVID-19 cases, around 27 per cent less than a day ago, as the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 1,485 cases and no death, while the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent. On Saturday, it had recorded 1,520 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them in the Mumbai Circle, and one more death on Monday, taking the overall tally in the state to 78,77,993 and the toll to 1,47,844. Of which, Mumbai reported 56 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,59,970, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Karnataka in the last 24 hours reported 111 fresh cases, 76 recoveries, and zero deaths as it took the active caseload of the state to 1,815.

As per Odisha's health bulletin, the state's COVID-19 death toll rose to 9,126 on Monday as two more persons succumbed to the disease after a gap of 11 days. The tally climbed to 12,88,068 with 11 new coronavirus infections, the health department said.

Also, Puducherry did not report any fresh cases of coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours. The cumulative figure of COVID-19 cases in the union territory was 1,65,790 and the total recoveries were 1,63,820, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded the 189.23 crore mark on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

Also, the Supreme Court on May 2nd stated that the Centre’s Covid-19 vaccination policy “cannot be said to be unreasonable or manifestly arbitrary” after reviewing the material filed before it. The apex court, however, disapproved of vaccine mandates for now.

Further, it said that "restrictions on unvaccinated individuals imposed through various vaccine mandates by the states governments/union territories cannot be said to be proportionate.”

