New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday witnessed a surge in covid-19 cases as Maharashtra in the last 24 hours reported 1,081 cases with no fatality and the highest daily rise after February 24, and the state health department said in a bulletin. Meanwhile, Mumbai the financial capital of India recorded 739 fresh cases, the highest since February 1 this year, when Mumbai reported 803 cases.

Mumbai's positivity rate or the number of cases per 100 tests has risen to 8.40 per cent from 6 per cent yesterday as per the health department. "Daily new cases have tremendously increased in Mumbai, with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, said today.

On rising cases of covid-19 in the state, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Topani said, "We are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Pune and some (areas) of Thane. Today there are 3,475 Covid cases out of which around 2500 cases are from Mumbai. Out of 2500 cases, no one is admitted to the hospital. So no need to worry."

In the last 24 hours, Delhi, the national capital of India reported 368 new Covid cases and zero death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.74 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Now with this addition, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 19,07,264 while the death toll stands at 26,210, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Also, in Odisha, the state recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 11 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 12,88,454, the health department said. The toll remained at 9,126 as there was no death due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Department is on high alert after Covid-19 cases showed a slight increase. The number of Covid positive cases on Tuesday touched 98 and the health department said that the formation of clusters has led to the spike in cases. According to Tamil Nadu health department authorities, IIT- M had reported 237 positive cases, 74 positive cases in Sree Sathya Sai Medical College, and 23 positive cases in Anna university.

Posted By: Ashita Singh