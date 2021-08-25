Swaminathan said given the size of India and heterogeneity of population and immunity status in different parts of the country, it is "very very feasible" that the situation may continue like this with ups and downs in various parts of the nation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the potential third wave of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said that the coronavirus in India may be entering some kind of stage of endemicity where there is a low or moderate level of transmission going on in the country. According to WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, the endemic stage is when a population learns to live with a virus and is very different from the epidemic stage when the virus overwhelms a population.

Swaminathan said given the size of India and heterogeneity of population and immunity status in different parts of the country, it is "very very feasible" that the situation may continue like this with ups and downs in various parts of the nation.

"We may be entering some kind of stage of endemicity where there is low-level transmission or moderate level transmission going on but we are not seeing the kinds of exponential growth and peaks that we saw a few months ago," Swaminathan said as quoted by PTI.

"As far as India is concerned that seems to be what is happening and because of the size of India and heterogeneity of population and immunity status in different parts of the country in different pockets, it is very very feasible that the situation may continue like this with ups and downs in different parts of the country, particularly where there are more susceptible population, so those groups who were perhaps less affected by first and second waves or those areas with low levels of vaccine coverage we could see peaks and troughs for the next several months," she said.

On the prevalence of Covid among children, Swaminathan said parents need not panic:

"We can take from the serosurvey and what we learnt from other countries also that while it is possible that children could get infected and transmit, children luckily have very mild illness most of the time and there is a small percentage that gets sick and get inflammatory complications and few will die but much much less than the adult population...But it is good to prepare... preparing hospitals for paediatric admissions, paediatric intensive care is going to serve our health system in many ways for other illnesses children have but we should not panic about thousands of children crowding into ICUs," she said.

On the third wave, she said no one has a "crystal ball" and it's impossible to predict the third wave:

"It will be impossible to predict when, where the third wave will be upon us and if at all a third wave will come. However, you can make an educated guess on some of the variables that have an impact on transmission," she said.

On booster doses, she said there are both scientific and moral, and ethical reasons for not rushing into boosters. "So it would also be in the self-interest of countries who have excess doses now to send those doses out through Covax to countries that desperately need them," she said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan