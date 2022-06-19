New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India for the past few days has been reporting a surge in covid-19 cases as states like Delhi, and Maharashtra is the contributors to the recent surge. Delhi on Sunday recorded 1,530 new Covid cases and three deaths in a day while the positivity rate rose to 8.41 per cent. This was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The fresh cases were detected out of 18,183 Covid tests conducted the previous day.

Maharashtra in the last 24 hours reported 4,004 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,35,749 and the toll to 1,47,886, the state health department said. A day earlier the state had reported 3,883 cases and two COVID-19 fatalities. Maharashtra is now left with 23,746 active cases after 3,085 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117, the department said in a statement.

Telangana reported 236 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,96,055 even as active cases breached the 2,000 mark. Of the fresh cases, Hyderabad saw the highest number of infections with 180. A health department bulletin said 122 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,918.

Gujarat on Sunday reported 244 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,27,643. The state is now left with 1,374 active cases after 131 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, raising the overall number of recoveries to 12,15,323. The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 10,946, the department said in a release.

Kerala on Sunday recorded 2,786 fresh COVID-19 infections, a slight dip from the over 3,000 cases it was reported in the last five days. The caseload is 66,01,884 to date. Active cases increased to 22,278, according to official data.

Eight persons tested positive for Coronavirus infection in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare. A total of eight persons have been recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 2,81,115.

West Bengal on Sunday reported 362 new COVID-19 cases, 74 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 20,21,917. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,208 as one more person succumbed to the disease on Sunday. The daily positivity rate was 3.50 per cent during the day.

Posted By: Ashita Singh