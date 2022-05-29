New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 2,828 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,53,043, while the active cases rose to 17,087, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 5,24,586 with 14 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are top developments:

Delhi on Sunday logged 357 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent, while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 550 new coronavirus positive cases, 21 more than the previous day, which raised the overall tally to 78,85,944, while one death took the toll to 1,47,859, the state health department said.

With 375 new cases, Mumbai's infection count grew to 10,64,056. The city's death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day.

Gujarat reported 28 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 12,25,123, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,944, a state health department official said.

Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded three COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,431, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

Karnataka saw a spike in COVID-19 cases with 241 fresh infections reported on Sunday taking the total number of affected people to 39,51,739, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,42,518 on Sunday after 44 people were detected with the infection, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,736, an official said.

Mizoram on Sunday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,28,291, a health department official said.

Puducherry added five fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday, raising the total infection count to 1,65,854.

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded eight new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,54,242 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

