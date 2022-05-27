New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday logged 2,710 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,47,530, while the active cases rose to 15,814, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,539 with 14 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are top developments

Delhi on Friday logged 445 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, while no new death was reported due the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 536 new coronavirus infections -- the highest one-day rise in cases since March 3 -- but zero pandemic-related fatalities, the health department said.

Mumbai reported 352 new coronavirus cases on Friday, most of them asymptomatic, but no fresh death.

Gujarat registered 23 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,25,058, while there was no addition to the toll, which stood at 10,944, an official said on Friday.

Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded one COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 11,52,418, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

Telangana on Friday recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 7,93,090. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 35.

A coronavirus patient died and 113 new cases of the infection were reported in Rajasthan on Friday. With this, the number of coronavirus deaths and cases in the state so far has increased to 9,556 and 12,85,523 respectively, according to an official report.

The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,42,432 on Friday after 53 new cases of infection came to light, a health official said.

Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 55 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the state's tally to 34,55,154 while the total number of fatalities remained unchanged at 38,025 till date, the health department said.

Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,54,227, officials said.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,410 on Friday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha