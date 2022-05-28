New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Single-day rise of 2,685 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 fatalities pushed India's tally to 4,31,50,215, death toll to 5,24,572 on Saturday. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 494 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.54 per cent, the ministry said.

Delhi on Saturday reported 442 new cases, zero deaths, and 428 recoveries. Active cases in the national capital stood at 1,641 with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent.

For the first time in Maharashtra, four patients of B.A.4 sub-lineage and three cases of B.A.5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been found, the state health department said on Saturday.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 529 new cases of coronavirus infection but no virus-related death, the state health department said.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 330 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 10,64,603, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.

Gujarat on Saturday reported 37 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 12,25,095, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, a health department official said.

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,428, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

Telangana on Saturday recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 7,93,133. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 26.

Odisha recorded 12 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, while there was no new fatality, the health department said.

There are 80 active coronavirus cases and eight more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,42,474 on Saturday after 42 persons were detected with the infection, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,736, an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded seven fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infected count to 4,54,234, officials said. The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,752 as no new fatality linked to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Puducherry added two fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday raising the Union Territory's tally to 1,65,849, a senior official of the health department said.

