New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is seeing a rise in covid-19 cases as the national capital on Tuesday reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 4.38 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. With the new cases, Delhi's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,96,171, while the death toll rose to 26,183. The national capital on Monday had reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three deaths -- the single-day fatality count highest in over two months.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 223 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the overall tally to 78,79,622 and the toll to 1,47,849.The addition to the COVID-19 tally was a steep rise from the 121 cases recorded in the state on Monday, which incidentally was covered by Mumbai alone that saw 122 infections during the day. State health department data showed Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts had no active cases as of Tuesday.

Gujarat in the last 24 hours reported 33 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,24,563, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, as per a state health department official. The new cases comprised 24 from Ahmedabad, eight from Vadodara and one from Jamnagar, the official said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,747 on Tuesday after the detection of 30 cases, while there was no addition to the toll, which stood at 10,735. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 29 to touch 10,30,812, leaving the state with 200 active cases.

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported three COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 11,52,321, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034. The three cases, at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, were detected in Raipur, Dhamtari and Jashpur.

Odisha recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,222, a health department bulletin said. The death toll remained at 9,126 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported for the last week. Odisha now has 114 active cases.

(With PTI Inputs)

