New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported 2,841 new cases of COVID-19, 3,295 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours on Friday. The active caseload currently stands at 18,604. The total number of tests done during the previous day was 4,86,628, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

As many as 1,032 fresh COVID cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday (May 12) and with that, the overall Covid tally increased to 18,98,173. Currently, the positivity rate stands at 3.64 percent.

Maharashtra on Friday (May 13) recorded 263 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, the state health department said. While the state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,80,337, the death toll reached 1,47,853. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The city's caseload rose to 10,61,332 while the death toll reached 19,564.

Gujarat's COVID-19 numbers reached 12,24,657 on Friday after 35 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, while the casualties remained unchanged at 10,944, a health department official said.

Furthermore, Odisha reported 19 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, the health department said. However, the death toll remained at 9,126 as there was no new fatality for the 10th successive day. There are 121 active cases and 33 more patients recovered from the disease, it added.

Tamil Nadu recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases, including two returnees from Goa, pushing the tally to 34,54,556, while the death toll remained unchanged with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Chhattisgarh recorded two COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,333, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

Finally, Puducherry added five new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours as the overall tally went up to 1,65,806, a senior Health Department official said on Friday. On the other hand, Mizoram on Friday reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,27,899, a health department official said.

Meanwhile, those traveling abroad for jobs, education, and business purposes can take the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine anytime after three months from the second dose as required by the destination country, the Centre said on Friday, a day after it relaxed the stipulated nine-month waiting period for international travel.

