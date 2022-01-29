New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage stood at 165.6 Crore as over 53 lakh vaccine dose were administered on Saturday, both Tamil Nadu and Kerala saw dip in daily COVID-19 cases. While Kerala confirmed 50,812 fresh infections, Tamil Nadu reported 24,418 new COVID-19 cases, down from 54,537 and 26,533 a day earlier respectively.

In the metropolises, Delhi on Saturday confirmed 4,483 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai reported 1,411 new cases, Bengaluru confirmed 16,586 fresh infections, Chennai reported 4,508 new cases and Kolkata had 459 new cases respectively.

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 33,337 fresh cases. Among them, 16,586 fresh infections were reported from Bengaluru.

Active cases fall rapidly due to high rate of discharges:

◾New cases in State: 33,337

◾New cases in B'lore: 16,586

◾Positivity rate in State: 19.37%

◾Discharges: 69,902

◾Active cases State: 2,52,132 (B'lore- 130k)

◾Deaths:70 (B'lore- 13)

◾Tests: 1,72,062#COVID19 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 29, 2022

COVID cases down in Delhi but containment zones rise to 41,095

While the number of recoveries continue to overtake the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, containment zones have risen in Delhi. According to the official data, the number of containment zones stand at 41,095 in Delhi.

Gujarat reports highest deaths in third wave

For the first time in nearly the last two weeks, Gujarat on Saturday reported less than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases. However, 33 patients succumbed to COVID-19, the highest during the third wave, the state health department data pointed out.

West Bengal’s COVID tally nears 20 Lakh

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,90,179 as 3,512 new cases were recorded on Saturday, according to official health bulletin. Thirty five more COVID-related deaths were recorded in the state taking the toll to 20,550, according to the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, several Indian-origin scientists among hundreds of worldwide experts on Saturday urged the UK to back a temporary waiver of intellectual property rules for COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to achieve greater vaccine parity worldwide. The issue remains at deadlock in the multilateral forum.

