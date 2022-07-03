Covid-19 In India: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Record Massive Spike In Fresh Infections

India from a fast few days is witnessing a surge in the covid-19 cases at a steady pace as Delhi, the national capital on Sunday reported 648 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours with 5 deaths. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen marginally to 4.29 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 3,268, out of which 2,459 are being treated in home isolation. With these Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,37,013 while the death toll has reached at 26,271.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 2,962 COVID-19 cases, including 761 in Mumbai, and one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron besides six fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin. With the latest additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 79,85,296 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,47,940. The state is now left with 22,485 active cases. The health bulletin said one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron has been detected. The cumulative tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state has gone up to 64 — 15 in Pune, 34 in Mumbai, four each in Nagpur, Thane and Palghar and three in Raigad.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases. It saw 2,672 in the last 24 hours, including two returnees from the Maldives, pushing the overall tally to 34,82,775 to date. Chennai registered 1,072 new cases followed by Chengalpet 373, Coimbatore 145, Tiruvallur 131 and Tiruchirappalli 104, while the remaining were spread across districts.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday recorded 3,322 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths which raised the total caseload in the State to 66,53,272 and the fatalities to 70,048. The State reported that 3,258 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and that the active cases increased to 28,720. On Saturday, the southern State reported 3,642 fresh cases and nine deaths.

Telangana in the last 24 hours recorded 457 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 8,02,379 so far. Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 285. A health department bulletin said 494 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries to date was 7,93,521.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,711 on Sunday after the detection of 108 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,743 and the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 1.6 per cent.